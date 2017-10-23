LeBron James Treats Daughter To Epic Balloon-Filled Bash For 3rd B-Day: ‘Daddy Loves You’

Too cute! LeBron James celebrated his daughter Zhuri’s 3rd birthday with a ‘Moana’ blowout, and our hearts are totally melting! Check out the absolutely adorable festivities here.

Now, THIS is how you throw a party! LeBron James‘, 32, and his wife Savannah, 31, went all out for their daughter Zhuri‘s third birthday bash on Oct. 22, and of course it was insanely precious. The toddler rang in her big day with a Disney’s Moana-themed party, and the decorations were way over the top — in the best way possible! The soiree even featured a Moana impersonator who sang the movie’s famous song “How Far I’ll Go.” Click here to see adorable photos of LeBron James and his family.

It seemed like LeBron really spared no expense on his little princess. He even took to Instagram Stories to show off just how lavish Zhuri’s special day was! In one video, a women dressed as Moana sang to a large crowd as a camera panned over bundles of colorful balloons, two bounce houses, and tropical decorations such as palm trees made of balloons. There was also a large buffet table covered in delicious-looking food! Meanwhile, little Zhuri looked sweeter than ever in an orange flower crown as she clutched a stuffed animal of Pua, Moana’s pet pig in the animated film.

Zhuri and guests were also recorded learning how to hula dance, and the birthday girl definitely appeared to kill it! The party also featured hot pink balloons spelling out, “Happy Birthday Zhuri,” which was an adorable addition to the already-over-the-top bash. One thing’s for sure, Zhuri is one lucky girl! LeBron made that clear too, with a heartfelt b-day message to his daughter.

#PressPlay: Awww #LeBronJames’ baby girl #ZhuriNova celebrates her 3rd birthday today (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my Princess Zhuri Nova aka Daddy’s lil girl aka Momma’s lil face,” the NBA baller captioned an Instagram post dedicated to his third child. “You’re so amazing beyond years and I’m so happy every time I see your face! Daddy loves you for eternity and beyond!!” Aw! LeBron also added the hashtag, “#SheGetsWhateverSheWantsFromMe,” which has never been clearer lol! Happy birthday, Zhuri!

HollywoodLifers are you loving LeBron’s bash for his little one as much as us?! Let us know!