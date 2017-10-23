Myeshia Johnson Recalls Donald Trump Call: It Hurt That He Couldn’t Remember My Husband’s Name

Meyeshia Johnson, the widow of late soldier, La David Johnson, who was killed on a mission in Niger, revealed that the president told her he couldn’t remember her husband’s name. Watch her interview here.

Myeshia Johnson sat down for an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America to discuss the controversy around President Donald Trump‘s phone call after her 25-year-old husband, La David Johnson‘s death. Meyeshia, who is seven months pregnant, tearfully told George that her shocking conversation with Trump, 71, made her cry, and deeply hurt. He didn’t even remember La David’s name, and even admitted it to his grieving widow! She couldn’t fathom why the president didn’t recognize that “awesome soldier” who died defending the United States during an ISIS ambush in Niger.

“Yes the President,”Meyeshia told George, “said that [La David] knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway. And it made me cry cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn’t remember my husband’s name. The only way he remembered my husband’s name is because he told me he had my husband’s report in front of him and that’s when he actually said La David. I heard him stumblin’ on trying to remember my husband’s name and that’s what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country why can’t you remember his name. And that’s what made me upset and cry even more because my husband was an awesome soldier.

“He did what it take other people like five years to do in three years,” she continued. “So imagine if my husband was here now. It took my husband three years to make E-5 — it takes other soldiers five to six years just to make E-5. So if he was here now he woulda been on his way to bein’ the E-6 or E-7. My husband had high hopes in the military career.”

"[Pres. Trump] couldn't remember my husband's name. … That's what hurt me the most." – Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson pic.twitter.com/px5io2RbJB — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

Trump’s phone call went public after Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, 75, condemned the president for what she believed was a disrespectful conversation. She particularly took umbrage with his statement that La David “knew what he signed up for” by joining the army. Rep. Wilson has been passionately defending La David’s family, whom she has known for years, and hasn’t stopped even as Trump and his chief of staff, General John Kelly, said that she’s allegedly lying, an “empty barrel,” and “wacky.”

Meyeshia said that everything Wilson revealed is true. “Whatever Ms. Wilson said was not fabricated. What she said was 100 percent correct,”Meyeshia said. “It was Master Sgt. Neil, me, my aunt, my uncle and the driver and Ms. Wilson in the car, the phone was on speaker phone. Why would we fabricate something like that?” Read the full transcript of her interview HERE.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that President Trump couldn’t remember La David Johnson’s name? Let us know.