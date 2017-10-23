‘Young & Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Hospitalized: Allegedly Puts Gun To Head In Suicide Threat

Kristoff St. John has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide scare, according to reports. The soap actor reportedly sent photos of himself with a gun held to his head, to his ex. Get the frightening details.

Young & The Restless star, Kristoff St. John, 51, was hospitalized and placed under a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun, according to TMZ. An ex of the actor’s reportedly called police on Thursday evening [Oct. 19] to report the alleged suicide threat. The ex reportedly informed authorities that St. John had been sending her photos of himself with a gun to his head. When cops arrived, they confiscated two guns, as reported by the site, which claims St. John was then taken in for a psych eval.

The two-year anniversary of St. John’s son, Julian‘s death, is right around the corner on Nov. 23. And, a source close to the actor said that the milestone had him in a troubled state. Julian committed suicide at the age of 24. As for St. John’s ex? — The woman remains unidentified. However, we can rule out St. John’s ex wife, Mia St. John, 50. The boxer told TMZ that she is not the one who called the cops or received photos of him allegedly holding a gun to his head. The actor and Mia share two children together, the late Julian and a daughter, Paris.

While more details have yet to surface about St. John’s alleged suicide threat, there are a few important details from his past that are worth noting. St. John was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18, according to a 2013 profile of him and his work in the Huffington Post. The piece went on to say that he had battled severe depression and drug addiction as a teenager. The article also said that his mother suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Less than two weeks before the suicide threat reports, St. John took to Instagram, where he posted a cryptic quote about being happy to be alive. “Waking up to see another say is a blessing. Don’t take it for granted. Make it count and be happy that you’re alive,” the quote read. The comments filled with supportive messages from fans about the untimely death of his son, Julian.

St. John’s most recent tweet on Oct. 12, was a mental health awareness message to his “Twitter friends.” He retweeted a tweet from Dr. Drew, who shed light on Mia St. John’s call to action to help people with mental illness.

