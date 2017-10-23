Kris Jenner Goes Blonde & Shows Off Major Hair Makeover — Love Or Loathe?

Kris Jenner has joined the platinum party! The mom of the Kardashian and Jenner girls showed off her big hair makeover on Kim’s Instagram on Oct. 23. What do you think of this new look?

Kris Jenner, 61, is blonde! As we all know, Kim Kardashian, 37, went platinum for New York Fashion Week and has been rocking her blonde locks for a couple of months now. Maybe her momager Kris was feeling left out! On October 23, Kim posted a picture of Kris on her Instagram, with short blonde hair, writing: “Caption this…. mine is SWF.” She could be saying “single white female,” further hinting that Kris and BF Corey Gamble are broken up. Well, if she is single, she’s literally living her best life. She’s wearing a floral, silk pajama set, with a white fur shawl draped over her. She’s rocking sexy, red high-heeled boots and holding a dirty martini. Don’t forget about that red Birkin bag next to her — that thin costs a pretty penny and she has a BUNCH of them.

Kris actually looks amazing and fans on Insta are LOVING this new side of her. She looks like a total boss! It’s probably just a wig, but we are loving this hair color on her! Almost everyone else in the family has tried blonde hair, so why shouldn’t Kris? (See pics of all the Kardashian and Jenner ladies with blonde hair here.) With pursed lips and big sunglasses, she is sort of giving us The Devil Wears Prada vibes. And we are into it. Slayyyy, KJ, slay.



HollywoodLifers, do you love Kris Jenner as a blonde? Tell us!