Kim Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Kylie Jenner’s – Will She Be Jealous?

Kim Kardashian’s plump upper lip in a recent photo appears to be bigger than Kylie Jenner’s usually full lips. Will Kylie be jealous of her big sis now that she can’t get fillers due to her reported pregnancy?

Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to post a sexy photo of herself on her Oct. 21 birthday weekend with full lips and they definitely look bigger than Kylie Jenner‘s in her recent photos, which leaves everyone asking if Kylie envies Kim’s ability to get lip injections. Since Kylie’s reported pregnancy news, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty has been posting cryptic photos with lips that appear thinner than normal, which makes sense considering the procedure is not recommended for those expecting. Kylie’s known for her plumpy pout and has been getting fillers for a while now, so although she hasn’t commented on the issue yet, we can’t help but think it must be a challenge to stop her routine. Check out photos of other celebrities who have had their lips done here.

Just like Kylie, Kim is expecting a baby but via surrogate so the circumstances are quite different. Kim never publicly stated her reason for having her third child this way, but after reports that she had rough and scary pregnancies with her children North and Saint West, we can bet it’s to make sure she stays healthy. In addition to Kylie and Kim, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly expecting a child. Now that’s a lot of babies!

We can’t wait to see how all three sisters blossom as their families increase. What could be better than more Kardashian/Jenner members?! We’ll be keeping our eyes open for any news about the little ones but until then, we wish Kim, Khloe, and Kylie the best!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie will be jealous of Kim getting fillers? Tell us your thoughts here!