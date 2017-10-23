‘Counting On’ Recap: Joe & Kendra Tear Up Before Sharing 1st Kiss On Wedding Day

Joe Duggar’s wedding to Kendra Caldwell brought the waterworks during the Oct. 23 episode of ‘Counting On!’ The groom even surprised himself by bursting into tears when he saw his bride. But their 1st kiss? ‘Epic!’

Joe Duggar, 22, and Kendra Caldwell, 19, tied the knot in September. And during the Oct. 23 episode of Counting On, fans finally got to see how everything went down on their big day! Both the bride and groom expressed how “excited” they were to be husband and wife by the end of the day, but the two were also nervous for the ceremony — including their very first kiss! “I can’t believe it’s my wedding day!” Kendra gushed to cameras before her walk down the aisle. “I’m looking forward to our first kiss the most but I’m also nervous — [Joe and I] have talked a little bit about it.” Click here to see more pics of the Duggar family.

Kendra also revealed that she had a little bit of “stage fright,” but she was confident that with Joe by her side, it “shouldn’t be too bad.” Unlike most Duggar weddings, Joe and Kendra’s was on schedule. Better yet, everything went super smoothly — aside from certain flowers not arriving in time, but that was quickly fixed. “This is starting to become more real,” Kendra said as she got her hair done before changing into her sparky gown. “Kendra’s really relaxed and cheerful,” Joe’s older sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 23, said of the bride. “I can’t wait to see them get married!”

But while everyone was looking forward to the nuptials, no one was more thrilled than the happy couple themselves. “Today is kinda hectic because it’s a big day,” Joe told cameras. “I’ve been waiting for it all my life. Something you’ve dreamed about your whole life, when it gets here, it doesn’t seem possible.” Adding to the happy feeling in the air, Joe’s dad, Jim Bob Duggar, 52, shared that it’s “not a bitter-sweet day.” “It’s really just sweet,” he said. Aw!

Right before the ceremony started, Joe seemingly jinxed himself when he shared he’s usually not the type to get emotional. “I’m not too nervous — I’m excited. There’s nothing to be nervous about,” he explained. “I can’t wait to see her walking down the aisle. I think that’ll be a really special moment! …I’m not really an emotional guy — I’m not sure if I’ll cry.” Well, spoiler alert — Joe DEFINITELY cried. Honestly though, it was pretty adorable!

Kendra teared up herself when talking to her dad before he gave her away. Of course she couldn’t cry TOO much because then she’d ruin her makeup! As soon as Kendra began her walk up to the alter though, Joe got very emotional, and the two couldn’t stop smiling until their big kiss at the end. “It was the best kiss ever,” Kendra said as soon as it happened. Later, she told the cameras it was “epic” and “amazing.” Joe said, “It’s an amazing feeling to be married. I didn’t realize how emotional I would get…Our first kiss was even greater than I expected!”

