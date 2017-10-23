Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: He Wants Janet Jackson, NSYNC & More To Join

Now that Justin Timberlake is confirmed for the 2018 Super Bowl, everyone wants to know what surprises he has in store, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Justin Timberlake already has the wheels churning for what he’ll bring to the table when he takes the stage at Super Bowl LII in February! It’s been 14 years since the singer performed at the highly-anticipated event and his return is a pretty big deal — after all, his last Super Bowl performance, back in 2004, resulted in him exposing Janet Jackson’s nipple on live television in the wardrobe malfunction seen round the world! Fans are obviously dying to know if the duo will team up again this time around, and already, there’s been talk about whether or not he’ll invite his NSYNC bandmates to Minneapolis for the Halftime Show.

“He is highly considering adding Janet and NSYNC to be part of it all,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He also wants to perform a new song and add Jimmy Fallon to it. He hopes to even reference Prince during his performance, even though he once had beef with him. He would love to honor him since the game is in Minnesota. Everything should be locked down by Thanksgiving one way or another, and then rehearsals will start up until the game. It’s going to be a spectacle and he wants to give the fans what they want.”

Rumors that JT was performing at the Super Bowl began in September, and he finally confirmed the news on Oct. 22 during Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, Justin’s last album was released back in Sept. 2013, so fans are hoping this upcoming performance means he’ll also have new music on the way sometime soon. It’s going to be a big year for JT!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin should bring out Janet and NSYNC?!