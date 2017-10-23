John Stamos Just Revealed That He’s Engaged To Actress Caitlin McHugh — See Tweet

Wait, what?! John Stamos just revealed to the world that he and girlfriend Caitlin McHugh are engaged! OMG! Check out his adorable post!

Sorry ladies, he’s taken! John Stamos, 54, just announced on Twitter that he popped the question to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, 32! “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned a fairytale-themed picture of a man and a woman happily embracing in front of a storybook castle, along with an emoji of a diamond ring! Pass the Kleenex! Head here for tons more pic of the hunky leading man along with the rest of Fuller House gang!

John and Caitlin have been an item since March 2016, according to E! News. Eyebrows started rising when photos surfaced of John getting sweetly fed ice cream by a beautiful mystery woman! They were sharing dessert at Carmela’s Ice Cream in LA after getting lunch together at Toast, a swanky eatery. What followed was a desperate quest to uncover just who the mystery woman was! Based on Caitlin’s Instagram account, it’s a safe bet that she’s a fan of Disney, which explains John’s post! Does this mean we can expect a Disney wedding!? Fingers crossed!

This news is only narrowly more exciting than when John posed nude in August for some pretty unforgettable photos! Have mercy! It’s anyone’s guess where the photo was snapped but the striking actor wasn’t shy, giving his rabid fandom an eye-full of his rear! This is a side we’re not used to seeing from Uncle Jessie but we’re certainly not complaining!

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are?! Dying for details on John and Caitlin’s courtship?! Let us know below!