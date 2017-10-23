Joe Alwyn Flashes A Huge Smile On Movie Set After Taylor Swift Gushes Over Him In New Song

Joe Alwyn looks like one happy camper in these new photos, which makes total sense considering his girlfriend Taylor Swift just released a romantic love song about him! Check out the pic of him on set.

Joe Alwyn, 26, is just too adorable to handle in this new pic! He was all smiles on the set of a new drama called Boy Erased in Atlanta, GA on Oct. 22, and we have a feeling that his joyful glow has something to do with Taylor Swift, 27. See the photo below!

The British heartthrob looked casual-cool in a button-down plaid shirt and blue jeans, with his blonde hair perfectly coiffed. We previously told you exclusively that Joe and Tay are “crazy in love,” and we can see it written all over his face! See more of Joe Alwym’s hottest pics here.

As we know, Taylor dropped her newest single “Gorgeous” on Oct. 20, and fans immediately agreed that it sounds like a love letter to Joe. “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine,” Taylor croons on the track. “I feel like I might sink and drown and die.” Obviously, Joe has bright blue eyes! “But what can I say? You’re gorgeous,” she adds. True story.

Of course, we’re still waiting for Joe and the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer to go public. It’s unlike Taylor to keep a relationship private for so long…which means she must be really head over heels for this guy! (Can you blame her? Just look at him.) We’ll keep you posted!

