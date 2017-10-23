Janel Parrish Engaged: See ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star’s Sweet PDA Pic Announcement

She said yes! Pretty Little Liars’ Janel Parrish and her boyfriend Chris Long just got engaged, and the announcement photograph is one of the sweetest things we’ve ever seen. Just look at that enormous diamond!

Janel Parrish, 28, and her longtime boyfriend Chris Long are going to tie the knot, and we couldn’t be happier for them! “Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long,” the Pretty Little Liars star wrote on Instagram Oct. 23. “I said yes,” she added on Twitter along with the engagement ring emoji. Such a gorgeous ring!

Janel and C have been together for over a year now, and they have a dog named Kleo together. Janel is currently in Toronto, Canada, working on the Grease musical (she’ll star as Sandy) and Chris proposed to her there! So freaking adorable.

“Year one down. The happiest. Can’t wait for what’s to come @janelparrish,” Chris also wrote on Instagram in September, sharing a slideshow of him and his lady. We can’t wait for these two to walk down the aisle!

