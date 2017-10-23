Is Kim Kardashian Teasing She’s Having Twins With New Message? Fans Freak

Is there yet another Kardashian baby on the way? Kim shocked her fans by tweeting about needing a double stroller, and their minds went to one place: she’s having twins! But is she, though? Check out the tweets!

How many babies is this family having?? Kim Kardashian, 37, made the curious choice to crowdsource the best stroller deals from her fans on Twitter instead of going to like, Chanel for whatever they’re offering. It was a single question that sparked an absolute frenzy: “Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size”. Double stroller? Fans immediately freaked out that her stroller request meant she was having twins!

Kim quickly deleted the tweet after her notifications totally blew up, and followed it up by telling her fans to chill the hell out. “I have two kids people!!! LOL” she wrote, before reposting the original tweet with slightly different wording. Big mistake, huge. Her explanation totally didn’t stop the crazed fans and their conspiracy theories. What she says makes total sense, though. Kim and husband Kanye West‘s son, Saint West, is less than two years old; he’s still stroller-bound and will share his ride with his soon-to-be sibling.

Kim and Kanye are having their baby via surrogate, so there’s no way to tell if they’re having twins until she gives birth — reportedly in January 2018! While Kim’s trying to dash the twins rumors, she’s definitely open to the possibility of two babies at once, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has always wanted twins, and due to health issues has needed the help of a surrogate to make her dreams a reality. It is very early on in the pregnancy so it will be a while before they make anything public.” If you remember the sweet deal that the Kardashian-Wests made with surrogate, she gets an extra $5000 for every additional child she carries! Check out Kim’s fans freak out over Twitter about the possibility of twins:

Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 23, 2017

Are you having twins 👀 — C A S E Y (@CaseMcGase) October 23, 2017

ARE YOU GONNA HAVE TWINS OMG — smiljana (@baldzaynstan) October 23, 2017

Omg!!! Twins wtf?!?? — Serenaaaa 💁🏽 (@Serenaa_Lovee) October 23, 2017

twins??? — Olivia Edwards (@edwards_ol) October 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s actually having twins? Or are people freaking out over nothing? Let us know!