How Bullet Journaling Changed My Life — 6 Tips To Get You Started

At 25 years old, I decided it was time to get my life in order. Enter: the bullet journal. Having a bullet journal will allow you to be creative and prioritize what’s important in your life. Here’s are 6 tips for creating the bullet journal that’s perfect for you.

Before starting my own bullet journal, I was so disorganized. I’ve got a lot on my plate, OK? I’m the kind of girl whose mind is just all over the place. I went home over the summer for my 25th birthday and saw my sister meticulously drawing in what she called a bullet journal. I was immediately intrigued. She had organized her workouts, spending, to-do lists, etc. She just seemed a lot less stressed than when I had last seen her. That’s when I knew I had to start one, and my life hasn’t been the same since. I accomplish more and I’m less stressed than I ever thought I could be. Here are my tips to help you get started!

1. Decide what aspects of your life you want to organize, but don’t overwhelm yourself. At first, I wanted to have everything in my bullet journal. But that’s just simply not possible. I don’t have the time for that. Most of my bullet journal pages revolve around work, which takes up the majority of my time. I started a to-do list, story ideas page, and made a color-coded schedule for San Diego Comic Con. When I accomplished one of the things on my lists, I simply checked them off. I felt such a relief. Plus, knowing I didn’t forget something took some of the weight I usually feel off my shoulders. Find out what part of your life needs to be organized the most and go from there.

2. Start off small. For the first few weeks, simple to-do lists and story idea pages were what kept me going. I switched them up visually to spice up my bullet journal. It’s amazing how much less stressed you feel when everything is all in one place. Plus, the act of writing things down is therapeutic for me.

3. Look at Pinterest! When I saw my sister’s bullet journal, I said, “Whoa, there’s no way I can just draw what I’m envisioning in my head.” That’s when I decided to look at the holy grail: Pinterest. There are thousands of ideas that helped me figure out how I wanted my bullet journal to look. Bless you, Pinterest.

4. Don’t get upset if your bullet journal isn’t an artistic masterpiece. Pinterest can be intimidating, though. Some of these bullet journals look like they belong in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I’m not the most artistic person in the world, but I’m creative. Don’t get overwhelmed by the amazing fonts and lists you see on Pinterest. Make your bullet journal yours. That is what’s most important.

5. Get some nice supplies. It’s not essential, but grabbing some nice pens, markers, and a nice journal will help you get excited about the bullet journaling process. Who doesn’t like drawing with pretty pens?

6. Take your time. Don’t think you have to complete your entire bullet journal in one weekend. If you only get one or two pages done in a few days, that’s totally normal. Go at your own pace. You don’t want to get stressed by doing the one thing that’s supposed to make you less stressed.

