Gwen Stefani Slays Hottest Celeb Trend By Flashing Lace Bra After Cozying Up To Blake Shelton

Gwen showed off her trendy style, rocking a sheer top to a church service on Sunday, October 22, one day after canoodling with BF Blake Shelton at a child’s birthday party.



Gwen Stefani, 48, had an eventful weekend! On October 22, she brought her three kids to a Sunday mass in Los Angeles. She looked chic and casual, in cropped skinny jeans, and a sheer black top. The long sleeve shirt was sheer at the neckline, and showed off her black lacy bra. She was covered up but still very sexy. She wore her hair in vintage waves and rocked her signature bold red lip. She finished off her look with tortoise sunglasses from her own L.A.M.B eyeglass line. She carried a large black bag and walked in black high heels.

Just one day earlier, Gwen documented her Saturday on her Instagram stories. She cuddled up to boyfriend Blake Shelton at a boy’s birthday party. The couple showed their down-to-earth lifestyle online. Gwen’s brother Eric Stefani played the accordion for children and adults in attendance at the party! Gwen and Blake are so in love and they are letting us know with their music. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the first time Gwen saw Blake’s music video for “I’ll Name The Dogs.”

“Gwen cried the first time she saw the finished video. The combination of the romantic lyrics, seeing her boys on screen, and the surprise twist of it being an older couple getting married hit her right in the heart. It was so emotional for her in so many ways. She and Blake always talk about how they’re going to grow old together — that was the inspiration behind the surprise twist of having the bride and groom be seniors. Between that and seeing her boys onscreen looking so grown up, it was impossible for her not to cry. She’s beyond proud of Blake — she feels like the luckiest woman in the world right now.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Gwen Stefani’s sheer top while going to church?