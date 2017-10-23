George Clooney Cozies Up To Stunning Amal & Reveals New Daughter Is ‘Dainty’ & Son’s A ‘Thug’

Ella & Alexander Clooney are only 4 mos., but, according to dad George, they have larger-than-life personalities! Gushing about his kids, the star even shared his son ‘laughs louder’ than anyone in the room!

Ella and Alexander Clooney may be twins, but the two apparently couldn’t be any more different! Opening up about his newborn babies with wife Amal Clooney, 39, George Clooney, 56, shared some adorable details about the infants, and proved he is one proud papa in the process. In fact, the actor couldn’t help revealing that his son and daughter have super distinct character traits ALREADY! While Ella is similar to her gorgeous mom, Alexander is more like his dad — AND he loves to laugh. Aw! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“Ella is very elegant and dainty. She has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal,” George told Extra on Oct. 22 at an event for his new movie Suburbicon. “[Alexander] weighs three pounds more than his sister. [He’s] just a thug, he’s a fat little boy.” Then, after noting he and Amal are “done!” having children, the actor-turned-director added that his son “laughs louder than anyone in the room, it’s the funniest thing.” How sweet is THAT? Now we’re just dying to know when we can finally meet the cuties!

Back in September, George also referred to little Alexander as a “thug,” joking, “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.” At the red carpet affair, George and Amal looked as in love as ever as they posed for photos together and held hands. Even cuter, George and Amal brought Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, along as their date. And mother and daughter looked stunning standing side-by-side in their gowns. Amal had on a breezey, strapless number emblazoned with a bold blue print while Baria wowed in an emerald green dress complete with sheer sleeves and fur.

Aside from looking ultra stylish though, it’s obvious George and Amal are loving their new roles as mom and dad. “I have such admiration for my wife because she’s breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it’s beautiful,” George previously told Daily Mail. “Really, they’re funny kids. [Alexander] just eats and eats and sits and goes ‘uh-uh’ and I have never seen anything eat so much in my life. [Ella’s] very delicate and feminine, and she’s all eyes and looks like her mother.”

