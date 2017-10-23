Eric Bolling Slams Bill O’Reilly For Using Dead Son To Bash Sexual Harassment Allegations

Bill O’Reilly is playing the victim after he was fired from Fox News amid sexual harassment allegations. Now former colleague Eric Bolling is slamming him for bringing up his dead son as collateral damage.

You’d think in light of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment debacle that those who have also been accused of similar actions would show some contrition. Not disgraced ex Fox News host Bill O’Reilly! The 68-year-old is trying to play the sympathy card by bringing up the dead son of former colleague Eric Bolling, 54. He was found unresponsive in his University of Colorado dorm room at age 19 just hours after his dad left the network after sexual harassment allegations. “It’s horrible what I went through, horrible what my family went through,” O’Reilly told the New York Times in an Oct. 23 podcast. Then he went on add, “I urge you to think about what you put in your newspaper. Eric Bolling’s son is dead. He’s dead because of allegations made — in my opinion and I know this to be true — against Mr. Bolling.”

The fact that Bill brought up Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.‘s tragic Sept. 8 death to defend his sexual harassment allegations has left his dad fuming! He released a statement to the Times saying, “I believe it is beyond inappropriate for anyone to bring in the tragic death of my son Eric Chase Bolling. Just as Bill O’Reilly had wanted to shield his children from the allegations against him, I hope he will honor my request and avoid any future mentions of my son,” he continued. “My parting from Fox News was in no way connected to the tragic news of my son’s passing.” See pics of Eric’s late son, here.

Bolling went on to mention how the Boulder County coroner — who still hasn’t ruled on an official cause of death — believed Eric Chase’s passing was accidental and thus not related to his dad’s situation in any way. It just so happened that it came hours after his dad and Fox News parted ways on Sept. 8 amid allegations he sent lewd texts to female colleagues.

The ten-year Fox news vet also gave a subtle swipe at O’Reilly, who was forced out of the network in disgrace after news broke that they paid out millions to women he allegedly sexually harassed for decades. “Unlike others who left Fox News amid public allegations and extensive investigations, I parted ways with Fox in an amicable way and any reference to a firing is flatly wrong.” Hmm…it’s pretty obvious who the “others” he’s talking about are, one of which would be O’Reilly, who was forced out of Fox in April.

Eric Bolling responds to O'Reilly statement to NYT that Bolling's son died because of allegations against his father https://t.co/dfzQGkVeHD pic.twitter.com/664jOp21MB — Emily Steel (@emilysteel) October 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s disgusting that Bill O’Reilly is using Eric’s dead son as collateral damage for their sexual harassment scandals?