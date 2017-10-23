Is Taylor Swift Shading Calvin Harris In New Music Video? The Hint That Has Fans Convinced

Another day, another Taylor Swift conspiracy! Fans are convinced that she shaded her ex, Calvin Harris in her video teaser for ‘Ready For It’! See the fan theory that even has us scratching our heads…

We’re dissecting the latest fan theory that Taylor Swift, 27, threw a straight diss at her ex, Calvin Harris, 33, in her latest album teaser! Tay released the official teaser for her upcoming music video for, “Ready For It,” on Oct. 23. And, her fans think that the opening — which shows her name in a stormy background with lightning bolts — is a nod to Calvin’s, “This Is What You Came For” single art. The DJ’s art showed a similar background of a mountain landscape with lightning strikes raining down. As you may know, Calvin and Taylor — who dated from Feb. 2015-June 2016 — collaborated on the track, which also features Rihanna, 29. See the full comparison below, and let us know if you agree with the theory!

This is the second time fans jumped to claim Tay was throwing shade at the Scottish DJ. On Oct. 20, she dropped the third song off her upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, titled, “Gorgeous”. On the track, which is basically a lyrical romantic comedy, Tay sings: “I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what.” And, as you may know, Calvin is six years older than Tay, and he’s the world’s highest paid DJ, according to Forbes. Whatever Tay’s intentions were with the telling lyrics, a source told HollywoodLife.com that Calvin “wasn’t surprised” when he heard the song, adding that he understands Tay built her career in part because of her cryptic song lyrics about her exes. “Gorgeous” also references her current beau, actor, Joe Alwyn, 26.

Taylor had the internet buzzing on Oct. 23 after she dropped the sexy teaser for “Ready For It”. The 15-second teaser shows Taylor in an alternative universe filled with epic action, where she appears to display superhuman powers. And, the video preview even shows a sexy side of Tay, with her in a figure-baring, nude bodysuit. And, you know the internet sounded off on that look.

Fans online believe that Tay rocked the nude bodysuit as a dig aimed at her longtime foe, Kanye West, 40. The theory explains that since Yeezy put a mannequin figure of a naked T-Swift in his “Famous” video, she’s now referencing that viral moment in her new video. However, time will tell. The official “Ready For It” video drops on Thursday, Oct. 26, and we can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor’s music video is a nod to her ex?