Citizen Four Drops R&B Hit ‘My Name (Say It)’, A Destiny’s Child Rendition With A Twist

Put Citizen Four on your radar, NOW! The rising boy band tells HollywoodLife.com all about their new single, ‘My Name (Say It)’ — a sexy, R&B twist on an old classic; DC’s, ‘Say My Name’! Oh, and how Beyonce gave them the green light for the song!

If you’re not on the Citizen Four, bandwagon, now is your time to hop on! The hunky boy band — made up of Iowa brothers, Carson, 23, and Conner Boatman, 20, Austin Percario, 21, and their newest member, Mikey Fusco — just dropped your new favorite song, “My Name (Say It)”! The sultry, R&B track puts a new play on an old classic; Destiny’s Child‘s “Say My Name”. And, we’re obsessed. Check out the official lyric video, above! [“My Name (Say It)” is available now for download and streaming, everywhere].

“My Name (Say It)” has a cool and sexy feel to it, with an addicting R&B beat that’s supported by the diverse voices of all four members. And, we have to say, choosing a Grammy-Winning hit from an elite group such as Destiny’s Child, is a pretty bold move as a rising boy band. However, if there’s a group who can pull it off, it’s C4. Not to mention, the humble band tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY just why this song is going to be a game-changer within the music industry.

“After ‘Want Met Back’ we were trying to decide what we wanted our next single to be,” the group’s Carson tells HollywoodLife. “We were really inspired by The Chainsmokers‘ interpolations that they’ve done and Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly‘s collaboration. So, we started just throwing around some urban, R&B, kind of classic hits that anyone over 15 would know. And, we thought that this Destiny’s Child song was the one; it’s epic, classic and everyone knows it. We wanted to put our own little twist on it, and Rodney Jerkins, who was the original producer on the song [“Say My Name”] agreed to come on and produce it for us.”

Not only did the now CA-based boy band choose to sample a hit from one of the world’s greatest girl groups ever; but, they received approval from Beyonce, 36. Yes, that’s right, Queen B gave her seal of approval for “My Name (Say It)” to put a solid spin on the old school mega hit. Mikey added: “We actually had to get the thumbs up from the Destiny’s Child members [Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams], and we were really excited to hear that they liked it!”

C4 actually took over HollywoodLife.com’s Snapchat for their overnight music video shoot for “My Name (Say It)”, just before the song’s release. “We were so excited to shoot that video,” Mikey said, describing the shoot as a “big party in the [Hollywood] hills” with all of the group’s closest friends. “It was an overnight shoot and it was so much fun. The song is super R&B, super dope and we put our own rendition on it that our listeners will love.”

Just by chatting with the group of incredible talented guys, it was evident that they are music’s next big thing. Their chemistry was contagious and each member compliments the others so well. The group, who began doing heart-stopping covers of popular hits, tells us they’re currently playing more shows around the world and recording a ton. They’re also hoping to venture out on tour to interact with their loyal fans, who they emphasized are the reason they’ve been so successful.

And, in case you were worried that they’d veer off the path of their original R&B sound, Connor assures us that the band is still the same, but better. “We didn’t change our music, we just have a different feel now,” he says. “But, our sound is still very R&B with a little pop and urban twang… With every song, our sound changes, because every time we go into the studio, we go in with a completely open mind.” Connor also teased that the group has a “very cool feature” on their next upcoming single, which will be out some time after “My Name (Say It)”.

It’s also important to note that C4 is extremely active on social media. “Interacting with our fans is so important and getting people involved,” Carson and Austin gushed. “It’s just super positive and good energy.”

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts on C4’s new track!