Chris Brown Confesses His Love For J.Lo After She Stars In His Video — ‘She Can Get It Any Time’

Chris Brown and Jennifer Lopez sittin’ in a tree — wait, no that’s not right. Chris confessed he’s got a thing for Alex Rodriguez’s girl during an interview after revealing she stars in one of his videos.

Chris Brown, 28, may not be the one dating Jennifer Lopez, 48, right now, but that doesn’t mean he can’t look! Alex Rodriguez‘s girlfriend was the topic of discussion when the rapper appeared on Power 105.1 to talk about himself and his new work. Among other things, he brought up his mad affection for J.Lo after she starred in one of his music videos. In the clip below, Chris confessed how nervous he was when he first met the legendary songstress, but that he is super into her. We’re talking to a degree where A-Rod may want to watch his back.

“J.Lo bad man,” Chris told the host after they said they didn’t even know Chris knew J.Lo or that she was going to be in one of this music videos. “I’m just letting you know,” he said, clearly addressing Jennifer, who wasn’t there. “Hey look, I might have stiffened up a little bit back when I was at the little show. There was a lot of people there and I was nervous. My palms were sweaty. I said hi. But I like you and I want you.” Whoa! Click here to see Chris’ sexiest pics.

When the host pointed out sarcastically that she was sure A-Rod really appreciates that, Chris said, “My bad,” while smirking. The host then pointed out the age difference between Chris and the singer, but Breezy really doesn’t care. “She can get it any time,” he said, immediately. “Seventy years old. I don’t even care. All the way.” Wow, now that is a celebrity crush.

