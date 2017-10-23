‘TWD’s Khary Payton On Carol & Ezekiel’s Relationship: ‘This World’ Needs ‘More Love’

What’s really going on between Carol and King Ezekiel? HollywoodLife.com spoke to actor Khary Payton at ‘The Walking Dead’s season eight premiere to find out!

Have you been holding out hope for a romance between King Ezekiel and Carol (Melissa McBride) on The Walking Dead? If so, you’re not alone. Khary Payton, 45, the actor behind Ezekiel told HollywoodLife.com that he is, too, when we caught up with him at the show’s season eight premiere on Sunday night, October 22. “I hope to see the relationship between Carol and Ezekiel flourish,” Khary told us on the red carpet, adding, “I am not sure that we will see it.” Well, that got upsetting pretty quickly, huh?

While Khary wouldn’t clarify on why he didn’t think so, he did tell HollywoodLife.com that if he’s right, he’s pretty bummed about it. “It will make me a little sad if we don’t,” the actor shared. “But I do think this world could need a little more love!” He might be right about the post-apocalyptic world needing some TLC, but unfortunately it doesn’t seem like now is the time. Despite a brief, tender moment between Carol and Ezekiel during the premiere episode, things are just too tense to slow down for love right now. Ezekiel and The Kingdom are now fighting alongside Rick (Andrew Lincoln) in the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol finally has her groove back after a temporary hiatus from the battlefront.

Plus, how can we forget the OG ship, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol? The premiere gave us plenty of “Caryl” as the two worked together to draw a massive walker herd towards the Sanctuary. Sorry, Ezekiel!

