After Ryan Reynolds cropped wife Blake Lively out of her own birthday message, we just knew she’d get him back. Sure enough, Blake got her revenge today, when he turned 41, with a pic that had one too many Ryans.

Everyone has a fave famous Ryan. And while we were pretty sure Blake Lively‘s was hubby Ryan Reynolds, after today, he might want to watch his back. Ryan turned 41 on Oct. 23 and his gorgeous 30-year-old wife celebrated by giving him a taste of his own medicine. You see, Ryan had paid tribute to Blake on her birthday back in August by posting a photo of them with her cropped almost entirely out of the frame. So, as revenge, Blake shared a pic of her spouse and his bro Ryan Gosling, 36, on Instagram and Twitter — with her Ryan barely visible in the shot.

In a hunky (sorry Ryan!) pic of the La La Land star, and kinda Blake’s husband, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday, baby.” Can we get a serious round of applause for this woman? Sure, Ryan may have started the hilarious tradition, but Blake publicly trolled him hard and clapped back in a way that only she could. Everyone always gushes over these two and how they exemplify couple goals daily. But we really aren’t playing around when we say they are truly a match made in heaven.

The pair, who costarred in 2011’s Green Lantern, were married in 2012 and now have two beautiful daughters — James, 2, and Ines, 1. Ryan often likes to joke about fatherhood on social media and didn’t hold back on his birthday, tweeting, “My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else.” We love this entire family. Click here to see pics of James and Ines.

