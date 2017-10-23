Billy Joel Welcomes Baby With Wife Alexis — Star Becomes Dad Of 3 At Age 68

Billy Joel is a daddy again at the age of 68. He and his wife Alexis welcomed a baby girl on Oct. 22 and we’ve got her adorable name.

At an age most men would be entering retirement, Billy Joel has become a dad for the third time. The 68-year-old musician and his wife Alexis have welcomed their second little girl Remy Anne on Oct. 22 at New York University Hospital, a rep for the Piano Man tells PEOPLE magazine on Oct. 23. The little one was born at 7:50 p.m. weighing in at a healthy 7 lbs. 3 oz. “Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family,” Joel’s rep told the mag exclusively. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.” The news comes as an early bit of sunshine for the couple as Alexis wasn’t due until November. See the first pic of Billy holding Remy Anne here.

This is the second child for the legendary musician and his equestrian trained wife. They became first time parents in Aug. of 2015 when Alexis gave birth to their first daughter Della Rose. That came just one month after the couple tied the knot on Billy’s lavish Long Island Estate. This is his third daughter, as his first child Alexa Ray, 31, came from his second marriage to supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63,

Alexa was actually in the delivery room to see her little sister be born along with the new papa according to the mag. She’s only four years younger than Billy’s current wife but the whole family is so close and loving. Congrats to Billy and Alexa for the latest addition to their family. He sure looks thrilled to be a dad again in that adorable pic!

