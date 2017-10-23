Beyonce & Cardi B Teaming Up For ‘Big’ Track? See The Hint That Has Fans Freaking

Just call them Cardi-Bey! Yes, Cardi B and Beyonce might just be teaming up for a new song, according to a hint dropped by the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s sound engineer, and you can watch the telling clip here.

Is this real life?! Beyonce, 36, and Cardi B, 24, have recorded a new song called “Wet,” according to Cardi’s collaborator Michael Ashby (ASHBY THE MIX ENGINEER), who recorded and mixed “Bodak Yellow” with the rising rapper. “Wow this feature is big,” he wrote on his Instagram Story Oct. 23, sharing a short clip of what appears to be a demo recorded by Cardi and Bey. See the proof above!

Fans instantly freaked out over the prospect of a Bey and Cardi collaboration. “I am here for it. This is my song!!!! I don’t care that it hasn’t dropped yet… This is my mf song!” one fan tweeted. “I NEED CARDI B AND BEYONCE TO MAKE A SONG TOGETHER OMG MY LIFE WOULD BE COMPLETE,” another wrote. See Beyonce’s sexiest pics since becoming a mom here.

You’ll also remember that Cardi and Bey were spotted hanging out at the Made In America festival in Philadelphia, PA over Labor Day weekend last September. Bey’s mom Tina Lawson also stopped by to say hi to Cardi, so you know she’s already in with the fam! It’s not too out of the question that they would collaborate on a track, especially considering all of Cardi’s recent success with “Bodak Yellow.” We’ll keep you posted!

Cardi and Beyoncé #cardib #bardigang #beyonce A post shared by Cardi B (@imjustcardib) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

