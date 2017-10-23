Anna Faris Says She Felt ‘Insecure’ Over Rumors Chris Pratt Was Cheating With Jennifer Lawrence

Oh no! Anna Faris revealed in her memoir ‘Unqualified’ that those pesky rumors about Chris Pratt having an affair with Jennifer Lawrence made her feel ‘like a fool.’

In a very upsetting turn of events, Anna Faris, 40, revealed in her new memoir, Unqualified, that the cheating rumors that surrounded Chris Pratt, 38, and Jennifer Lawrence, 27, made her feel pretty jealous. We’re heartbroken to hear that the star started to doubt her relationship due to things people were saying about her husband and his Passengers costar. Of course, Chris didn’t cheat on Anna, but sometimes the idea of something happening can hurt just as much. See photos of Chris and Anna’s relationship timeline here.

“I talked to Chris about how hurt I felt, even though I knew there were no truth to the stories [that he cheated on her], and he didn’t understand at first…” Anna wrote, according to Radar Online. I didn’t want to pay attention to the stories but I couldn’t block them all out, either. I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure. Eventually Chris came around and understood why it felt shitty.”

But even though the rumors didn’t make her feel so great, the Mom actress didn’t blame The Hunger Games star at all. “Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong… She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you – even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool.”

Anna’s memoir was released today, Oct. 23, and it’s already giving us some major insight into the demise of her eight-year marriage to the Parks and Recreation actor. They announced their separation on Aug. 6, and we’ve been searching for answers ever since. Hopefully the author feels more confident about her new relationship with Overboard cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, whom she started dating around Oct. 18.

