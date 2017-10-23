Should Angelina Jolie Be Concerned About Bulging Veins In Arms & Legs? — Surgeon Speaks

Angelina Jolie is known for her thin appearance with protruding veins on her body, but should those veins be a concern? A vascular surgeon spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about the answer.

Angelina Jolie, 42, has seemed to have a thin figure with eye catching bulging veins on her arms and legs, but is it something she should keep an eye on? “The large vein on her forearm is the Accessory cephalic vein,” vascular surgeon, Dr. Larisse K Lee EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Angelina is a physically thin woman, so that’s why you’re seeing those veins protrude the way they are on her hands and arms. Being that she is a thinner build, when she flexes her muscles that’s when those veins are more pronounced and you can see them more. The vein that you’re seeing on her leg is the great saphenous vein. It starts at the groin and goes down to the ankle. I don’t see anything that would be pause for concern with Angelina.” Well, that’s definitely good news! See some photos of Angelina’s thin frame here.

Dr. Lee also shared what kind of veins would be dangerous. “If her veins were spider-like or if they were bigger bulging veins, then she would need to have those treated, but we typically only see that in larger people and older individuals,” she continued. “For what she is showing, it’s not symptomatic. She’s just a vascular woman.”

Angelina and her fit body recently made headlines when she graced the Nov. 2017 cover of Bazaar. The mother of six has been keeping busy since her split from Brad Pitt, 53, and keeps proving she’s dedicated to raising her children and staying active in her charitable contributions.

