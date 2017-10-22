James Toback: 5 Things To Know About The Director Accused Of Sexual Assault By Over 30 Women

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, more than 30 women have also accused filmmaker James Toback of sexual assault. As the horrific details emerge, learn about the man at the center of this controversy.

1. James Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women. Though he’s not as well known as Harvey Weinstein, 65, like the Miramax co-founder, James Toback, 72, has been accused of sexual assaulting numerous women over a span of decades. In an explosive report published in the Los Angles Times, 38 women – 31 of which spoke on the record – accused the writer/director of various forms of sexual assault.

“The way he presented it, it was like, ‘This is how things are done,’” actress Adrienne LaValley said, recounting a 2008 encounter in a hotel room where James allegedly tried to rub his crotch against her legs. “I felt like a prostitute, an utter disappointment to myself, my parents, my friends. And I deserved not to tell anyone.” Many of these alleged incidents involved James supposedly dry-humping the women, masturbating in front of them, or ejaculating either into his pants or onto their bodies.

2. He’s been often referred to as a “womanizer.” This Los Angeles Times report isn’t the first time James has been accused of being a sexual predator. In 1989, Spy magazine reported that he would brag about being a Hollywood director to women as a way to entice them to meet him at late hours, per Huffington Post. Gawker reported on James’s alleged lewd behavior in 2008, 2010, and 2012. Is it any surprise that most media profiles about the man described him as a womanizer?

3. James was nominated for an Oscar in 1991. James is a screenwriter, film director, author and essayist. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1991 for Bugsy. He also directed such movies as Love and Money, The Big Gang, Two Girls and a Guy and his 1987 semi-autobiographical movie, The Pick-up Artist.

4. His accusers include actresses, rock stars and random women he met on the street. “He told me he’d love nothing more than to masturbate while looking into my eyes,” Louise Post, guitarist and vocalist for rock band Veruca Salt, said about James. Louise reportedly met him in 1987 while attending Barnard College. The Veruca Salt twitter account also accused the director of assault when participating in the #MeToo movement. “Us too: by bosses, boyfriends, male babysitters, taxi drivers, strangers and movie director/pig #jamestoback #metoo.”

Us too: by bosses, boyfriends, male babysitters, taxi drivers, strangers and movie director/pig #jamestoback #metoo — Veruca Salt (@verucasalt) October 16, 2017

If you were involved in the film business in the '90s you knew that #harveyweinstien was a sexual predator.Another one was #JamesToback — Echo Danon (@echodanon) October 11, 2017

On Tuesday we were 6. By Friday there were over 30 of us who had found each other and shared the same story. https://t.co/eUvEx4R3gk — sari kamin (@sarikamin) October 22, 2017

5. He has denied some of these allegations. Writer Sari Kamin detailed her own alleged sexual harassment in a blog post separate from the Los Angeles Times article. Before the Times piece broke, James denied Sari’s accusations, telling Variety, “All I can tell you is I’ve never heard of this woman, and it’s totally defamatory on her part to invent them.”

Oddly, while denying these accusations, James commended the women who have come forward with their own stories of sexual harassment. “What’s going on in the world now is revolutionary,” he told Variety. “They’ve been in the passenger seat or in the back seat or even in the trunk with guys driving. Now is their time to drive.”

