Real Madrid Vs. Eibar Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Game Online

The reigning La Liga champs are on the march! Real Madrid continues its climb up the table, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s crew now takes on Eibar in search for another win. The game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Going into this match, Barcelona remains firmly in first place in Spain’s Primera División but their bitter rivals Real Madrid have begun their march to the top of the rankings. After three consecutive wins, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Isco, 25, Marco Asensio, 21, and crew have returned to their championship form. Now, Los Blancos look to pick up another three points when they take on Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, (Aka Eibar) Los Armeros meet Real at Santiago Bernabéu on Oct. 22 in what should be an entertaining clash.

Real seemed to stumble out of the gate of the 2017-18 La Liga season, which saw them play to a draw against Levante and Valencia. Their stumbling cumulated in a shocking 2-1 loss to Real Betis. Since that embarrassment, Real has shaken off the cobwebs and have gone on a three-game winning streak. They put away Alaves, 2-1, before going 2-0 over Espanyol. Similarly, they handed Getafe a loss, thanks to Karim Benzema, 29, and Ronaldo each picking up a goal.

Hopefully, Ronaldo is back to being the scoring sensation that has helped his team win both the domestic championship as well as the UEFA Champions League. Cristiano seems to have gotten his mind back in the game, no longer distracted by allegations of tax fraud. “Ronaldo is relaxed as he is a person with just one fixation — his profession,” Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said, per ESPN FC. “Everything else… he has a clear conscience as he has not hidden anything, or done anything wrong. Then he dedicates his body and soul to keep winning Ballons d’Or and The Best prizes, as I believe he will win the next two.”

