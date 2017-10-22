New Orleans Saints Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Uh-oh. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured and possibly out for the season, are the Green Bay Packers doomed? They take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET so tune in to watch.

For a moment, it looked as if the Green Bay Packers were on the path towards the NFC Championship game (and perhaps the Super Bowl.) Then, Aaron Rodgers, 33, broke his collarbone during a clash with the Minnesota Vikings, presumably ending his season with disappointment and pain. With Aaron recovering in the hospital, Brett Hundley, 24, will make his first NFL start. The young quarterback better bring his A-game, because he’s meeting Drew Brees, 38, and the rest of the New Orleans Saints in the middle of Lambeau Field. It’s going to be interesting to see who walks away with the win, so fans better not miss a minute of this game.

After taking a hard tackle from Minnesota’s Anthony Barr, 25, Aaron was carted out of the game, one that the Pack lost 23-10. Aaron underwent surgery and shared an update from his Instagram account on Oct. 20. “Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain.” With this positive news, the Packers organization is hopeful that Aaron could possibly return before the season is over, per ESPN. If Green Bay puts him on injured reserve before this game against the Saints, they could bring him back after eight weeks, right in time for the Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The injured Packers will now face a surging Saints squad. New Orleans is currently on a three-game winning streak, having put away the Panthers, the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions. The Saints defense forced five turnovers during the clash with the Lions, while the offense put up a staggering 52 points. Detroit attempted to pull off the greatest comeback in NFL, but the Saints held on to take the W.

