Atlanta Falcons Vs. New England Patriots Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

It’s a Super Bowl rematch! The New England Patriots meet the Atlanta Falcons for the first time since ‘Super Bowl 51.’ Will Atlanta get their revenge? Kickoff is at 8:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

It’s been eight months since Tom Brady, 40, and the New England Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to take the NFL championship. The Atlanta Falcons certainly haven’t forgotten. With the pain of defeat still stinging, the Falcons will try to avenge that humiliating loss when they roll into Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, 32, looks to not just get some kind of redemption, he also wants to snap the Dirty Birds’ losing streak. Can he do it? There’s only one way to find out.

Though, the two teams that’ll meet in the middle of the gridiron are wildly different than where they were in 2016. The Falcons’ offense has diminished greatly as they’ve adjusted to a new offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, per ESPN. The Falcons haven’t been pulling out the explosive, massive plays. Plus, Julio Jones and Taylor Gabriel being out due to injuries has hurt their numbers. Matt Ryan has also committed six interceptions this season. In 2016, he only threw seven – total.

As for the Patriots, their defense has crumbled. They’re currently ranked at 30 th in the league, letting opponents score an average 26.5 points per game. The Patriots’ opponents are also averaging 324.8 passing yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. Considering that Matt was named the NFL MVP last year on the strength of his arm. If “Matty Ice” can cool it with the turnovers, the Falcons might get a bit of revenge in this game. Otherwise, expect a repeat of Super Bowl 51 and the Pats adding another notch to the “Win” column.

