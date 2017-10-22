Dallas Cowboys Vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Heading into the seventh game of the NFL season, the dismal San Francisco 49’ers are still looking for their first win. We’ve got the live stream details for their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 22 at 4:05pm EST.

It’s go time for the San Francisco 49ers to turn their abysmal 2017-18 season around and they’re still looking for their first win as the Dallas Cowboys head to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Oct. 22. If they drop this game, SF will tie their worst ever season start, and that goes all the way back to 1979 when the team went 0-7 in future legend Bill Walsh‘s first year as head coach. The only upside is that in their last five games, they’ve only lost by a span of three points in each of the match-ups, so they’re not truly awful, but they’ve just got to get their groove back.

Kyle Shanahan, 37, is struggling in his first year as head coach, but he should be getting a powerful weapon back as he told the media on Oct. 20 that he’s “pretty confident” that rookie linebacker Reuben Foster, 23, will return to the field on Sunday after missing the last five games. Shanahan will also be looking at new offensive leadership, giving rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard, 23, his first NFL start after benching Brian Hoyer following their six straight loss.

The Cowboys have been shockingly bad so far this season, after making it to the playoffs in 2016-2017. At this point last year, they were riding high atop the NFC East with a 5-1 record. Now, the Philadelphia Eagles have had that same brilliant start in 2017, while America’s team sits one spot away from the division cellar at 2-3. See pics of Dallas’ hottest hunks, here.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, 24, says it’s not time for fans to be freaked out just yet, as their losses have been close ones. “There’s definitely no panic,” Prescott told the Dallas Morning News. “We’re getting better. We’re heading in the direction that we want to. We just have to turn some of these close losses into wins and we’ll be right where we need to be.” It WILL be panic time though if they lose to the winless 49ers.

Can the 49ers finally get their first win of the season? The game – which is at 4:05pm ET on Fox – can be watched online via the NFL's Sunday Ticket and Game Pass.

