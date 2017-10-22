Tiny’s Sexy New Photo Shoot: Flaunts Cleavage Seductively On Piano — Turning Up For T.I.?

Tiny knows what she’s about. The Xscape singer donned a cleavage-baring frock for a photo shoot yesterday and looked drop-dead gorgeous doing it. Click here to see pics of T.I.’s wife draped on a grand piano.

You may have already thought Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, was a true beauty. But after looking at the pics from her recent photo shoot you’ll believe she’s truly a knockout.T.I.‘s wife got all dolled up for a new photo session in which she chilled on top of a grand piano while a photographer snapped away. The 37-year-old rapper truly is a lucky man, as it appears the mother of TK was turning it all the way up — possibly for him! She donned an extremely flattering black dress that showed off her ample cleavage and flashed some serious legs for her fans. The black stilettos she rocked really pulled the ensemble together.

Tiny looked effortlessly beautiful while posing seductively for the camera. Her gorgeous blonde locks were styled into an old Hollywood glam ‘do, completely with wavy, loose curls. Her tight choker and large earrings really added to the va-va-voom of it all. Few people can look classy and sassy all at once like Tiny. We’re so glad she shared a preview of this shoot with fans. But we can’t wait to see more than just a sneak peek! Check out the cutest pics of T.I. and Tiny right here.

Tiny’s body is rocking, as she “has been secretly working out with her hot trainer [Kory Phillips] again even though she promised Tip that was all done,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She did try to quit him but went back because he’s the only one that gets her the fast results.” Well, she does look truly amazing, so we hope T.I. gets on board quick.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiny’s sexy photo shoot? Let us know below!