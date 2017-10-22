‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Nearly Comes To Blows With Nathan Griffin’s GF During Reunion

Unbelievable! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion taping reportedly had to be shut down after Jenelle Evans and her husband allegedly got into a fight with her ex, Nathan Griffith, and his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt!

Shut. It. Down. That’s what MTV decided to do after a fight reportedly broke out during the Oct. 21 taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, according to The Ashley. This alleged altercation involved Jenelle Evans, 25, her hubby David Eason, her ex (and baby daddy) Nathan Griffith, 30, and his new girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt. “The fight started when Nathan’s girlfriend [Ashley] was walking past the room Barbara [Evans] was in,” an on-set source told The Ashley. “Barbara hugged Ashley goodbye and Jenelle saw it and came bursting out of the room. She yelled at Barbara that it was wrong for her own mother to hug Nathan’s girlfriend.”

From there, all hell broke loose. “Nathan jumped in and was defending Ashley, and that’s when Jenelle called David in,” the insider claims. “[Jenelle] yelled that Nathan was being out of control. That’s when one of the female producers stepped in between Jenelle and Ashley.” During this reported fight, Nathan allegedly accused Jenelle of being high. Jenelle reportedly shot back, accusing Nathan’s mom Doris of being high (Doris, like Jenelle’s mom, was present during the taping.) Ultimately, as producers tried to squash this fight, they shut down production temporarily.

“No one actually threw a punch, luckily,” the source told The Ashley. This alleged fight comes a day after David reportedly had a violent breakdown during a party thrown for the Teen Mom 2 cast. David reportedly drank too much and when the bartenders at the party refused to serve him any more, a source tells The Ashley that he allegedly “took out his pocketknife and started slashing the balloons with it!” Huh. Before filming the reunion, everyone – cast, crew, audience – had to go through a security checkpoint, which would explain why tensions were high.

Supposedly, this entire reunion fight was filmed, so it’s possible that Teen Mom 2 fans will get a chance to see it all for themselves in the future. Though, it’s safe to say that this alleged fight will hasten Jenelle’s exit from the show. She threatened to quit Teen Mom after accusing the show of some shady editing. Jenelle’s costar – and surprisingly, someone who wasn’t involved in this fight – Kailyn Lowry, 25 called out Jenelle, saying that “it’s up to us to…better our images.”

