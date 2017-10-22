Scott Disick Jealously Threatens Kourtney Kardashian & Her New BF: He’s Gonna ‘Get Beat Up’

Uh-oh! The teaser for the next episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ promises some serious drama between Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy Scott Disick in Cannes! Here’s the details!

We’ve known for some time that Scott Disick, 34, wasn’t all that thrilled that the mother of his children Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has fallen for someone new! Plus, to add insult to in jury, her and Younes Bendjima‘s, 24, wild summer adventures were well documented on social media! Finally, Scott unfollowed her! And now, thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we’re learning that Scott actually threatened Younes! Take a closer look at Kourt and Younes’ romance right here!

After the Oct. 22 episode of the beloved reality show, we got a tease of what’s to come and it appears Scott actually threatens violence! A brief clip shows Kris Jenner, 61, FaceTiming with Kourtney. That’s when she says “Hi Younes!” Later, during a confessional Scott vents, saying: “You’re gonna be in Cannes with another guy, have fun.” Not long after, Kourtney says this: “Scott’s threatening me now. He’s like, ‘Your little friend is gonna get beat up.’ It’s not a good look on Scott.” Whoa!

“Scott is having a tough time and is really struggling with watching Kourtney fall for a young guy like Younes,” a Calabasas insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in August. “Scott can’t stand watching the mother of his kids chase Younes all over the world. Scott unfollowed Kourtney’s Instagram account a while ago and is trying to avoid social media because it is too upsetting for him to see pictures of Kourt in a bikini with some other guy. This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it’s driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it.” Cannot wait to find out what happens next week!

