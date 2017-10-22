Rita Ora Busts Out Epic Medley Of Hits At BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards — Watch Her Slay Performance

Rita Ora is such a boss! She delivered an epic live performance at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Oct. 22, wowing fans with her hit ‘Your Song’ and more. Watch the show-stopping number here.

Rita Ora, 26, is back, and we’re so glad! She had everyone dancing at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London during the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Oct. 22, when she gave fans an amazing medley of her hits “Your Song,” “Lonely Together,” and “Anywhere.” She started the unique number backstage by exiting her dressing room and walking all the way to the stage. While she sang her heart out down the hallways, other performers like Camila Cabello (who rocked the house with “Havana”) were there to cheer her on.

The British native really embraced her culture by wearing a lovely Burberry outfit and was joined by Burberry-clad backup dancers. The whole thing just screamed London! Once she hit the stage, her performance was bathed in a fire engine red light. She really gave it her all and it was a fantastic sight to see. We only wish we’d attended in person, as those fans looked about ready to drop dead.

Rita is getting ready to release her sophomore album, and we can’t wait. “It just feels like I’ve been reborn,” she recently told AOL Entertainment. “It’s such a fresh start for me on so many levels. I feel like I’ve never been prouder. My music has an undertone of just wanting everyone to come to my party, where everyone is invited.” See pics from past BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards red carpets. Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com all day for full BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards coverage! Dua Lipa, The Vamps, and Liam Payne will all be performing too, and you won’t want to miss a moment.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Rita’s performance at the awards show? Tell us if it was your favorite!