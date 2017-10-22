Maxim Halloween Party: Chanel West Coast & More Stars Get Spooky On Blue Carpet

Say boo! Several of the hottest celebs got in the spirit for the Maxim Halloween Party on Oct. 21, rocking the fiercest and scariest costumes on the blue carpet. See the pics!

Many A-list celebrities dressed to impress while making at appearance at Maxim Magazine’s Official Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on Oct. 21, going all out for the special occasion. Stunners like Joanna Krupa and Chanel West Coast flashed major skin in revealing costumes, while others covered up in spooky skeletal attire like Scheana Marie. Joanna flaunted sideboob in a caped gown with leg slits, while L&HH:Hollywood star Chanel opted for a sexy mermaid look. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy defined couple goals while hitting the blue carpet, dressed as a hunky ghoul and Little Red Riding Hood! She put her toned gams on full display while posing for pics, rocking smokey eye makeup and bright red lipstick. Click to see pics of the celebrity costumes, here.

Fans couldn’t keep their eyes off EJ Johnson from the moment he made his grand entrance, clad in a fierce fur coat and thigh-high stockings. His Cruella de Vil costume was absolute perfection, since EJ even rocked two-tone black and white hair. Singer Aubrey O’Day dropped jaws in her colorful ensemble, complete with painted on jewels and gypsy-inspired makeup. Scheana looked so sexy and chic in her bodysuit with a skeleton design, complete with leg warmers and sky-high pumps. The Vanderpump Rules celeb even wore a platinum blonde wig, which complimented her costume to the fullest! Corinne Olympios wasn’t afraid to get playful in her metallic skirt pairing.

The Bachelor In Paradise star hammed it up for photos alongside DeMario Jackson, months after their wild drama came to an end. Corinne wowed in her skin-baring outfit, featuring a sheer feathered jacket and fluffy head band! Tara Reid rocked all red, opting for a sexy devil costume which had cut-outs throughout the entire outfit. The actress was all smiles while holding close to boyfriend Ted Dhani, who wore a spooky black cape. Jason Derulo and Bachelor‘s Chad Johnson also stopped by to enjoy the star-studded event!

