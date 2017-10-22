Liam Payne Turns On The Charm For Hot Performance Of ‘Get Low’ At BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

Liam Payne is totally killing it! Just days after he released his sexy new single ‘Bedroom Floor,’ he commanded the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards stage in London. Watch the singer get the crowd on their feet!

Liam Payne, 24, had every eye on him at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards! The One Directioner mesmerized fans with his performance of “Get Low” at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Oct. 22, and we’ll never be over it. Ladies were screaming at the top of their lungs from the moment he graced the stage, while dressed in a patterned jacket and distressed jeans. Liam showed off his vocal range, hitting all the right notes while getting the crowd on their feet by slaying his smash hit! With the scantily-clad dancers behind him, it was an epic viewing experience for all those watching! Fans didn’t expect any less from Liam, since he always surpasses expectations with his swag and charisma!

Liam’s pal and former bandmate Harry Styles, 23, is nominated for Best British Solo Act, and we’re sure Liam is wishing him the best of luck tonight! The boys are all on a roll after embarking upon their solo careers and fans are loving watching them shine. It certainly was an event of epic proportions on Oct. 21, since several A-list artists took the stage for performances, including Camila Cabello and Rita Ora. Camila dazzled the audience with her energetic rendition of “Havana” while Rita slayed with “Your Song,” especially thanks to her fierce plaid ensemble. See pics from past BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards red carpets right here.

Fans were totally hyped to see Liam bring the heat to the stage, since he also turned heads while hitting the red carpet. The singer showed off his tatted biceps while rocking a tight white tee and a chain, giving the other stars some major competition. It’s only been a few days since he released his incredible new single, “Bedroom Floor,” so he’s clearly on his A-game as the holidays roll in. We can’t wait to see what else he has up his sleeve!

Dua Lipa, The Vamps will also be performing too

