Lamar Odom Caught Dancing At Club With New GF While ‘Pregnant’ Khloe K Cheers On Tristan

Lamar Odom and Maddy Morebucks were seen dancing up a storm in a club recently while his reportedly pregnant ex-wife Khloe Kardashian was rocking her ‘bump’ at beau Tristan Thompson’s basketball game.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her sisters are the talk of the town because of their reported pregnancies. However, her ex-husband Lamar Odom, 37, is definitely getting his fair share of attention due to his rumored relationship with new girlfriend Maddy Morebucks. The former NBA star has been spotted with Maddy a few times now and was recently seen getting super cozy with his babe on social media. The two recorded a video of themselves dancing at a club, which Maddy posted to her Snapchat. In the clip, which you can see below, Lamar looks so happy to be with the lovely model. It’s nice to see him in good spirits, especially because a source recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he didn’t take the news of Khloe’s pregnancy so well.

“Lamar knows that having a baby is what Khloe always wanted so he is happy for her but at the same time Lamar is sad that he is not the father,” a source close to Lamar told us. “The pregnancy has been a reminder to Lamar about his regrets in life, things he could have done better as well as the many mistakes he made while married to Khloe. Lamar still loves her dearly, in his mind, she will always be his wife and he is crushed he is not the one building a family with Khloe.” Click here to see pics of Khloe and her reportedly pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, 20.

Meanwhile, Khloe has been busying hiding her alleged bump while cheering on her reported baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 26. The Revenge Body star has been loyally attending the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s games, just a few weeks after after news of her alleged pregnancy broke. Though fans are pretty frustrated they still haven’t gotten a good luck at her stomach, they’re thrilled to see she’s happy. And it looks like Lamar may finally be too.

