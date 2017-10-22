Kim Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister Is The Queen Of Halloween?

What do you get when you have two sexy sisters who love going over-the-top on special occasions? The ultimate Halloween showdown, of course! Look back at Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s past costumes and vote on who does the holiday best.

For years, Kim Kardashian, 37, has absolutely been owning Halloween. The reality star generally has multiple costumes a year, and she always makes sure to go all-out when it comes to dressing up. From a belly dancer to comic book characters like Wonder Woman, Poison Ivy and Catwoman, Kim truly knows how to kill it on Halloween. One of her most iconic looks of all-time has to be the Princess Jasmine costume, which she wore many, many years ago, then repurposed in 2016 with her kids, who also dressed up as Aladdin characters. And how about Kim’s epic mermaid costume?! Not many people could slither into that ensemble, and she did it to perfection!

Ever since Kylie Jenner, 20, started growing up, Kim’s had some major competition when it comes to Halloween, though. Like her big sis, Kylie loves to show skin and give it her all on Halloween, and she’s had some pretty amazing costumes of her own. Who could forget when she dressed as Christina Aguilera in the iconic “Dirrrty” music video in 2016!? Xtina, herself, loved the look so much, that she invited Kylie to re-create it at her birthday party later that year. Kylie has also dressed as a sexy eskimo, a warrior princess and more. She’s certainly giving Kim a run for her money, isn’t she?!

Click through the gallery above to check out Kim and Kylie’s best Halloween looks, and cast your vote in the poll below to let us know who you think does Halloween best!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think wins Halloween!? What do you think Kim and Kylie will be this year?