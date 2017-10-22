Kourtney Kardashian Gives Up On Helping Scott Disick: His Bad Behavior Is ‘Beyond My Control’

Kourtney Kardashian feels trapped by Scott Disick’s neediness, and after friends bother her about his behavior while she’s on vacation, she decides it’s time for a change. Will Kourt finally quit her problematic ex?

Kim Kardashian, 36, thinks that Khloe Kardashian, 33, needs a wardrobe makeover on the Oct. 22 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — whether she likes it or not! “I always cringe at Khloe in outfits…there’s no reason I shouldn’t help her,” Kim tells Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who looks dubious but doesn’t say anything. What could go wrong with Kim intervening…besides everything?!

Meanwhile, Kourt feels like she and Kendall Jenner, 21, have drifted apart due to their separate schedules, and she wants to “get their connection” back. She invites her on a trip to Santa Barbara, and Kendall agrees to come!

Kim tells Khloe that she wants to give her a makeover. Unsurprisingly, Khloe does not take it well. “Okay…what do you want to do?” Khlo asks. “Which sister are you trying to turn me into? Kendall is like a gazelle, and you and Kylie [Jenner, 20,] are like the sexpots of the world,” she complains. True story!

Kourtney is worrying about Scott Disick, 34, and his erratic behavior…as usual. “I just want him to be healthy and happy. But I don’t need to sacrifice my own happiness,” she says. We’ve heard that before!

Kim cooks up a plan to pack Khloe’s suitcase for Santa Barbara, and she sneaks over to her house when she’s not home to choose the looks for Khloe. What’s wrong with a little breaking and entering when it’s in the name of helping a sister out? “I think she’ll really appreciate this,” Kim nods. Yeah, we’ll see.

Kourtney is distracted by Scott on the Santa Barbara trip, and it has Khloe worried. “I can tell everything going on with Scott is really affecting her,” she says in a confessional. “We’re here for one night to bond, and she has to put her foot down and say this is her family time.”

Finally, Kourt and Khloe have a heart-to-heart. Kourtney admits they haven’t been talking lately, because she’s trying to set a different pattern. “I don’t want the kids to see him like this,” Kourtney says. “If there was something I could do to help Scott or his addiction, I’d do it in a heartbeat, but I’ve decided it’s beyond my control.” So true! “I feel like I need to let go and have fun,” she adds. Good for you, Kourt!

