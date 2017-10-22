Kim Kardashian Shows Off Toned Body On Her Birthday After Breaking Down Over Cellulite Pics

As she turned 37 years old, Kim Kardashian celebrated by sharing a sexy snap of herself in a bikini, proving that she loves her body even after she freaking out over ‘unflattering’ photos of her cellulite!

While most people tend to celebrate their birthdays with parties, cakes and candles, leave it to Kim Kardashian to kick off her 37th year with a selfie. While enjoying her birthday weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took an artistic shot of herself in a black bikini while lounging outside in the sun. The reflection in her patio door showed her toned body, playfully hinting at her underboob. Hopefully, she likes what she sees. For someone who spends so much time wearing next-to-nothing, you’d think Kim would be comfortable in her own skin.

However, as the Oct. 22 episode of KUWTK shows, even the Selfish author struggles with insecurities over her body image. While fans and husband Kanye West, 40, have gone absolutely gaga over Kim’s curves, she admits that because of her curvy body, she has to dress simply or else she “looks like a joke.” This confession comes weeks after Kim flipped out over “unflattering” photos taken of her while on vacation in Mexico.

“Like, I literally don’t look like this!” she said during the Oct. 8 episode of KUTWK, after looking at shots of her cellulite. Poor Kim. It wasn’t just vanity – she was tired of how the public would react if she showed any flaw or imperfection. “If [the photos are] not perfect, people just body shame and criticize you. For people just to think that’s okay is so frustrating,”

Thankfully, Kim celebrated her birthday by focusing on what’s really important: family! She, Ye, North West, 4, and Saint West, 1, had a “low key day,” as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kim had planned to kick of her special day by visiting her surrogate (who’s pregnant with her third child) before having a family brunch with all the Kardashians at Kris Jenner’s home. Awww. How sweet!

