Justin Timberlake Just Confirmed He’s Going To Perform At Super Bowl LII — Watch Video

It finally happened! We just learned who will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year in the best way possible! Justin Timberlake, 36, posted a short video on his social media accounts in which he and his pal Jimmy Fallon, 43, announce that he’s going to be taking the stage on Feb. 18! So excited! Now, we’re dying to know who will join him on stage! Head here for loads more images of Justin out and about with his family!

In the brief clip, Justin asks Jimmy a very simple question in his most proper accent: “Excuse me sir, do you have the time?” Jimmy’s response? “I was going to ask you sir, if you have the time?!” “I do have time!” the crooner playfully answers. This charming act goes back and forth until they are shouting, “I do half time!” That’s when the pair break into happy dances and it is too adorable!

This announcement is extra special because, after his 2014 appearance alongside Janet Jackson, 51, it was looking doubtful if the NFL would ever allow him to return. Devoted fans know that this is when Justin ripped off a part of Janet’s outfit, exposing her breast and creating the infamous “wardrobe malfunction.” It was also called “Nipplegate”! CBS was fined $550,000 by the FCC for indecency in broadcasting. Well, it appears all parties are ready to let that sleeping dog lie in the name of first-rate halftime entertainment!

