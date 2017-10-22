‘The Walking Dead’ Honors Fallen Stuntman John Bernecker With 100th Episode Tribute

Just three months after John Bernecker’s tragic death, ‘The Walking Dead’ honored him with a special tribute during their 100th episode.

The Walking Dead has not forgotten their fallen comrade. John Bernecker was remembered at the very end of The Walking Dead‘s season eight premiere and 100th episode on Sunday, October 22, with a simple, silent tribute: “In Memory of John Bernecker”. The tribute came just over three months after John died on July 12 following an accident on the set of the show. As previously reported, John allegedly fell 22 feet off of a balcony while working with cast member Austin Amelio. The show temporarily shut down production after the accident.

This isn’t the first time that John has been memorialized by The Walking Dead cast and crew. Just over a week after John’s heartbreaking death, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick asked the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con for a moment of silence in his honor. When it was time for The Walking Dead cast to take the stage, they altered their panel by not allowing a moderator and instead hosted their own Q&A with the fans. Following John’s tribute after the 100th episode aired, another “In Memory” aired — this one for legendary George Romero. Sadly, the icon who is best known for his incredible zombie genre films, passed away just four days after John’s shocking death. You can see screen grabs of the memorials below.

