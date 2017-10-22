‘Teen Mom’ Reunion: Real Reason That Jenelle Evans’ Husband Pulled A Knife

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion has turned into a hot mess, with reports claiming David Eason pulled out a knife during filming! An eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells us what went down with Jenelle Evans’ husband.

Amid the chaos and confusion surrounding the reported fight at the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, there were reports that Jenelle Evans’s husband David Eason whipped out a pocketknife during the explosive special. However, as an eyewitness EXCLSUIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “there was no knife fight” during the filming of the reunion special. The knife incident didn’t even happen at the reunion, but at an end-of-the-season party on Oct. 20. “What happened was David got drunk [the night before the special] and they refused to serve him anymore alcohol, so he started popping some balloons that were around him with a knife.”

“People started freaking out,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “because they thought it was gun shots, and filming had to be cut short. ” Uh-oh. If only the Teen Mom producers knew that this was a sign of things to come, because the following day, Jennelle got into a heated argument with her ex-boyfriend (and baby daddy) Nathan Griffith.

“As usual everyone is trying to make Jenelle look like she’s the crazy one,” the eyewitness tells HolylwoodLife.com, “and David like he’s the bad guy. The truth is Jenelle was really nervous to be in Vegas following the recent mass shooting, and she didn’t want to be in the hotel.” Jenelle was “on edge” when her mother, Barbara Evans started “literally hugging and kissing Ashley and telling how great it is to see her, how beautifully she looks.”

“It really pissed off Jenelle,” the source said, “so se ended up getting into an argument with Barbara then Nathan and Ashley both jumped in and started stirring up more drama. When David stepped in to try and calm things down, they all turned on him and began blaming him, and saying he’s the one who’s always causing problems and fights.”

“The whole thing was just insane,” the source added. You can say that again. Supposedly, this huge blow-up was all captured on video, so Teen Mom 2 fans may be able to watch this drama unfold before their very eyes. With Jenelle threatening to quite the show over how she’s being portrayed, will this reunion be the last time she ever appears on Teen Mom? Fans will have to stay tuned.

