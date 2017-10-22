Brad Pitt & Ella Purnell: Is He Dating Gorgeous Angelina Jolie Look-Alike? The Truth

Brad Pitt caused quite a stir when reports claimed he was dating actress Ella Purnell, but is he really seeing this Angeline Jolie look-alike? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Brad’s romance rumors.

Those fans that were already shipping Brad Pitt, 53, and Ella Purnell, 21, are in for some bad news. It seems the reports of this new romance are just a bunch of hot air. “By all accounts Brad’s not dating Ella,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, bursting the bubble of those who hoped Brad had found love a year after splitting from Angelina Jolie, 42. “Sure, he admires her work and there’s no denying she’s gorgeous, but everyone around him is saying there’s no truth to this story of them dating.”

So much for that. Brad was reportedly “enchanted” by the young actress who bore a striking resemblance to his ex-wife (so much that Ella actually portrayed a younger version of Angelina’s character in 2014’s Maleficent) Brad was reportedly taken by Ella’s “spunky, funny demeanor and formidable acting skills,” but as the source tells HollywoodLife.com, this “admiration” is strictly personal. While Brad appreciates her skills as an actress (and her stunning looks) these two are not the next big Hollywood couple.

That should take a load off of Angie’s mind. When she heard the rumors that Brad was seeing the 21-year-old actress, she initially felt “incredibly disappointed in Brad,” a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The age difference was the main thing troubling Angie, as Brad is literally more than twice-as-old as Ella. People close to Angie reassured her that there was nothing to this reported relationship, but this latest rumor rubbed the Girl, Interrupted actress the wrong way.

Why? Well, it’s driving Angie crazy to think that her ex has “emotionally moved on” when she hasn’t, a source told HollywoodLife.com. Even though this alleged romance between Brad and Ella turned out to be false, Angie heard that Brad is looking to date again, and that is a “hard pill for her to swallow.” Plus, Angie’s competitive streak is sowing, and the last thing she wants is her ex to “beat her to the punch” when it comes to finding romance after this breakup. Is it possible that this latest round of romance rumors will cause Angie to get a new guy in her life?

