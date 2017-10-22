Harry Styles’ Crotch Gets Grabbed By Overzealous Fan During Epic Performance

Harry Styles stole the show at the We Can Survive concert on Oct. 21, and his crazy suit choice didn’t disappoint, either! One fan shockingly tried to grab his crotch during his performance! Get all of the details, here.

Harry Styles, 23, commanded the historic Hollywood Bowl during the We Can Survive 2017 concert! He wowed fans with his performance of hits like “Only Angel,” even singing “Happy Birthday” for his sweet mother at the star-studded show, which was presented by CBS Radio. The singer wowed the crowd with his vocal prowess, and he looked suave as ever in his perfectly-tailored red suit. Things got wild when he decided to get closer to fans while rocking out, since one overzealous person tried to grab his crotch area! Harry handled it like a pro, bouncing back to the main stage to continue the rest of his set. One person saw the whole thing go down and recorded it, tweeting: “A disgusting person granbed @Harry_Styles ‘crotch & he pulled her hands away & stand so fast 😔.” Poor Harry!

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, $2 from every ticket to the event went to the Young Survival Coalition, which is dedicated to the critical issues faced by young women who with breast cancer.“To celebrate the show’s fifth anniversary we’ve assembled our biggest ever line-up at the legendary Hollywood Bowl,” said Chris Oliviero, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Radio in a statement. “We Can Survive is an especially unique show which brings together today’s most popular artists and their fans to raise awareness for a worthy cause and celebrate survivors.” So important!

Alessia Cara, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith also performed — talk about a killer lineup! We have to say Harry was our favorite of the bunch, though. Not sorry! See more pics of Harry Styles on tour here.

