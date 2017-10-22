Fergie Does The Splits During Hottest Performance Since Josh Duhamel Breakup

Oh snap! During a raucous performance on Thursday, Fergie showed just what a showstopper she is! She did the splits and fans went wild! You gotta see this!

Through the years, as Fergie, 42, has gotten more domestic, we’d forgotten just how great a performer she is! After all, she did wait 10 years to drop her latest album Double Dutchess (and it was thoroughly worth the wait!)! Well, on Thursday Oct. 19 the gorgeous stunner reminded everyone just how good she is at commanding our attention! During a wild performance, she did the splits and onlookers absolutely freaked! Check out loads more pics of the songstress right here!

She was attending an event hosted by the dating app Bumble as they launched a new venture called Bumble Bizz, a professional networking site. And just like Bumble, women are the ones who make the first move! As the night progressed, the dance floor got pretty wild! That’s when Fergie performed in a sexy black tank, tight red slacks and a sequined blue coat! But the finale of the night was when she decided to do the splits in the middle of the dance floor!

It’s been a little over a month since she and husband Josh Duhamel, 44, announced that they were parting ways after 8 years of marriage and it’s amazing to see her in such good spirits! Especially with the rumors circulating that Josh is already reportedly out and about flirting with other women! Here’s hoping that all her adoring fans will provide a nice distraction in the coming days.

#PressPlay: YASSSS #Fergie!!! Who else turning up like this tonight?!!!!!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

