Ewan McGregor Reportedly Splits From Wife Eve Mavrakis After Allegedly Kissing Co-Star

Another romance has bitten the dust. After 22 years of marriage, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis have reportedly called it quits. This breakup comes as Ewan allegedly kissed his ‘Fargo’ co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Love is truly dead! After more than two decades together, Ewan McGregor, 46, and Eve Mavrakis, 51, have broken up, a family source tells PEOPLE magazine. The two, who have four children together, have reportedly been separate since May 2017, according to the source. This alleged breakup has come to light in the wake of photos that allegedly show Ewan planting a warm kiss on the lips of his television co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for confirmation on this breakup, and will update the post with any additional statement.

Fans were given the idea that something was going on with Ewan’s marriage when the Star Wars actor was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star at The Good Life Eatery I St. John’s Wood, North West London on Oct. 22, according to The Sun. According to onlookers, Ewan and Mary Elizabeth “ere there together and seemed relaxed in each other’s company…. They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.” Before the two departed, Mary leaned in to place her hands on Ewan’s face, and the two locked lips in what looked to be a passionate kiss. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE KISSING PICS.

Was this rehearsal for Fargo, or are these two the newest Hollywood couple? The timing might have worked out for both of these two. Mary Elizabeth announced her split from husband Riley Stearns in May, right around the time Ewan supposedly broke off from Eve.

Eve is a production designer, born in France and raised in China. She has worked on a variety of projects, including Steven Spielberg’s 1987 movie Empire In The Sun. She met her future husband on the set of British TV crime series Kavanagh QC, and it was love at first sight. The two were married in 1995, and over the following 22 years, they would welcome four daughters: Clara, 21, Jmyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouck, 6.

