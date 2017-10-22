Did Cardi B & Offset Split? She Reveals New ‘Single’ Status After Nasty Social Media Feud

The claws came out between Cardi B and Offset last night! The couple were going at it in a serious social media war that included cryptic messages, sexy ‘revenge’ pics and the flaunting of a new relationship status.

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 25, pulled out all the stops while going at it on social media last night. The couple seems to be, well maybe not a couple anymore after feuding back and forth for hours. Cardi dropped some cryptic messages, pics of sexy “revenge” style dresses and by not so subtly writing “single” over a very hot shot of herself. We have no idea what spurred this fight, but it looks like the singer was not happy with her beau. Click here to see pics of Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” music video.

Offset, in turn, posted a pic of Cardi in a gorgeous black gown with the words, “i don’t loose,” followed by some diamond rings. We’re pretty sure it was a typo and he meant “i don’t lose,” so he might have been saying he was the one ending things OR he and Cardi aren’t over. It’s really hard to tell. Especially because later Cardi wrote over a pic of Offset about how she “exaggerated” earlier and seemed to invite him on a date to Waffle House. So maybe they made up? We wouldn’t be surprised, honestly.

Just over a week ago Cardi B and Offset were in an amazing place while celebrating her birthday. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the “Bodak Yellow” singer was even hoping her rapper beau would be proposing soon. “It’s Cardi‘s birthday today but she isn’t going to see Offset until next week when he gets back from touring in Australia,” a friend of rapper’s told us. “But he’s been giving her a lot of hints that when he gets back, he’s going to put a ring on it for her birthday. She doesn’t want to jinx it but she’s sure he’s going to ask her to marry him. She’s so in love with him she can’t wait to say yes.”

