Carolina Panthers Vs. Chicago Bears Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers look to rebound off a disappointing loss to the Eagles. The Panthers meet the Chicago Bears on the gridiron at 1:00 PM ET, so tune in to watch every second of this game!

The Carolina Panthers remain on top of the NFC South, even though they were handed their second loss of the season by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chicago Bears wish they only had two losses, as the 2-4 Bears are trying to get their act together before their playoff dreams go back into hibernation for another year. After one of this worst performances in recent history, Cam Newton, 28, needs to get his act together ASAP. Expect this game to get wild when it all kicks off at 1:00 PM ET.

Speaking of Cam, he’s not talking so loudly since his pitiful performance against the Eagles. Yes, he threw for 239 yards, but that’s after he completed only 53% of his throws (going 28 for 52, per ESPN). What’s more startling is that he picked up three interceptions and only a single touchdown. Meanwhile, Philly’s Carson Wentz, 24, also completed 53% of his throws (16 out of 30 attempts) but he picked up three touchdowns. That just goes to show the different a turnover makes and the sassy Cam has fallen silent.

Though, Cam’s not talking at all. For the second straight day, on Oct. 19, he didn’t speak to reporters, according to the New York Post. Not making him available to reporters before a game? That might get him slap with a fine. Even his coach was surprised by the no-show. “I thought he had a press conference today but I guess not,” Carolina’s Ron Rivera said. The press silence comes after Jourdan Rodrique of the Charlotte Observer has returned to covering the team. Jourdan, FYI, was the reporter who asked Cam about football routes, which saw him give an incredibly sexist reply. Is Cam protesting her? Or is he saving his energy for this must-win game?

