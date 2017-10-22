Camila Cabello Cranks Up The Heat At BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards With ‘Havana’ Peformance

Camila Cabello had us captivated at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, totally slaying her performance of ‘Havana,’ before coming out to sing ‘Say You Won’t Let Go.’ Hot!

Camila Cabello, 20, never lets us down! She stole the show at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, putting on a fierce performance of her song “Havana.” The SSE Arena in London has never been as lit as it was on Oct. 22, as Camila brought some Cuban flavor to the United Kingdom. Along with a pair of sexy dancers, Camilla strutted across the stage, enchanting the audience with her hypnotic moves and powerful voice. Then, the trumpets came in and everyone’s hearts were suddenly in Havana.

If that wasn’t enough slayage, Camilla returned to the stage to join James Arthur, 29, for their powerful duet, “Say You Won’t Let Go.” As James strummed his guitar, he and Camilla sung their sweet song to each other, as everyone in the audience joined in. Cellphones lit up the darkness like fireflies, as the song’s energy flooded throughout the arena. Even those watch at home felt the love. Amazing!

We’re still waiting on Camila’s first solo album after departing Fifth Harmony, and we know it’s going to be worth it. Until then, we’ll have jams like “Crying in the Club” and “Havana” to hold us over! See pics from past BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards red carpets.

The 2017 BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards might be the best in history. Not only did Camila perform, but One Direction’s Liam Payne also “Got Low” with his new solo song. The Vamp were joined by Maggie Lindemann to get “Personal,” while Rita Ora busted out a medley of her hits when it was her turn to take the stage. It didn’t matter who took home an award – the real winners were the fans, who got to see all these wild, amazing performances.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Camila’s performance at the awards show? Tell us if it was your favorite!