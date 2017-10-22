Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Kiss & Pack On PDA After Reports They Want To Have A Baby Together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking more in love than ever amid reports that having a baby together is ‘important’ to them right now. See Blake swoop in and plant a wet one on his lady right here.

A new video of Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, packing on some major PDA is making the rounds on social and it’s giving us all the feels amid reports that the long-time couple wants to have a baby together. In the clip below you can see Gwen filming herself and Blake as a strobe light flickers around them. She smiles coyly at the camera as Blake comes in for a sweet peck on the forehead. OMG, is there anything cuter than that? We definitely think two people as in love as them will make great parents. And hopefully, that’s what they will be soon!

Both singers have previously been married and Gwen already has three adorable little boys, but a source close to Blake told ET the couple does want to tie the knot one day. “They are very committed to one another and this is a forever thing,” the source said. “However, more important to them right now is having a baby together.” “Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child,” the insider continued. “Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen’s kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.” Click here to see pics of Gwen and Blake’s summer!

“It’s been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this — out in the country,” Blake told ET recently of taking Gwen and her boys to his ranch in Oklahoma. “They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I’m talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There’s times when we’ve had holiday gatherings, and I’m talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side.” “We have so much fun,” he added. “I don’t think you should be able to have that much fun. It’s probably not legal in California.”

